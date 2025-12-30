Bitwise, VanEck, WisdomTree, Franklin, and Grayscale reported level daily flows with no major inflows or withdrawals.

Despite the risk-off trend, U.S. spot ETFs related to XRP, Solana, and Litecoin attracted $12 million in net inflows.

BlackRock's IBIT, Invesco's BTCO, and ARKB led $19.3M in Bitcoin ETF withdrawals, while Fidelity's FBTC was the only inflow.

Ethereum ETFs continued to lose $9.6M daily, led by BlackRock's ETHA and offset by Fidelity's FETH.

Spot U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to altcoins such as XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) recorded a combined daily net inflow of $12 million, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs posted net outflows on Monday.

XRP, SOL And LTC ETFs

XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs recorded a combined daily net inflow of $12 million, SoSoValue data showed.

Solana spot ETFs topped gains, adding over $2.9 million, with Fidelity and VanEck products seeing the most inflows. Chainlink-linked inflows were particularly strong thanks to Grayscale's trust-to-ETF structure, while XRP and Litecoin spot ETFs had modest but respectable gains, mostly driven by Grayscale- and 21Shares-backed products.

Ripple’s XRP was trading at $1.86, down 2.1% over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory, with chatter rising from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Solana was trading at $123, down over 3% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana changed from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ zone, chatter changing from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Litecoin was trading at $78.17, down 1% over the past day. On Stocktwits, was the top trending ticker on Monday night, with retail sentiment around Litecoin remaining an ‘extremely bullish’ zone, with chatter at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Despite overall risk-off conditions in key crypto markets, the flow pattern indicated selective demand for altcoin exposure.

Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs Record Net Outflows

SoSoValue data also showed net daily withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin ETFs were $19.29 million on December 29, marking the seventh consecutive day of net outflows. BlackRock's IBIT suffered the most losses, with $7.92 million in outflows, followed by Invesco's BTCO at $10.41 million and Ark & 21Shares' ARKB with $6.66 million.

Fidelity's FBTC was the only large product to have a net inflow, contributing $5.70 million for the day. Other funds, such as Bitwise's BITB, VanEck's HODL, WisdomTree's BTCW, Franklin's EZBC, and Grayscale's GBTC, reported flat daily flows with no significant inflows or withdrawals noted.

Similarly, Ethereum spot ETFs also posted daily net outflows, extending recent weakness. Every week, Ether ETFs recorded a net outflow of $102.34 million, according to SoSoValue.

BlackRock’s ETHA led the declines with $69.42 million withdrawn over the week. Grayscale’s ETHE recorded $47.54 million in outflows, though its Ether Mini Trust saw a $34.22 million inflow, which partially offset losses. Bitwise’s ETHW and Franklin’s EZET also ended the week lower.

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs had $9.63 million in net daily withdrawals on Monday, continuing recent pressure across ETH-linked products. The day's biggest withdrawals were $13.28 million from BlackRock's ETHA, while Fidelity's FETH was the only bright spot with $3.65 million.

