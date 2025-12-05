Paramount argued its proposal offers a clean regulatory path as Warner Bros. Discovery seeks new bids and moves to wrap up the auction this month.

The fight for Warner Bros. Discovery intensified after Paramount reportedly told Warner’s lawyers in a Monday letter that a sale to Netflix would “never close” because of regulatory hurdles tied to its global dominance.

Paramount insists it offers the cleanest approval path compared with Netflix and Comcast, which also submitted second-round bids Monday, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

Warner Discovery has requested another round of offers by Thursday and aims to finish the auction by the end of the month, the report said.

