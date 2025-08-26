According to the report, wind energy has borne the brunt of the decline, with investments falling 67% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024.

U.S. renewable energy investments have declined by 36% from last year, as businesses reassess their plans following the Trump Administration's policy reversal.

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing BloombergNEF data, investments declined by $20.5 billion in the first half of the year compared to the prior six months.

“We’re really now seeing the impacts of what the new reality in the US has meant for investor confidence,” said Meredith Annex, BloombergNEF’s Head of Clean Power, as per the report.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized wind and solar energy, alleging the wasteful use of land and the misuse of federal incentives. His signature tax and spending bill curbed many of the tax credits for renewable projects and imposed more stringent eligibility requirements for qualifying for the remaining incentives.

The policy shift by the Trump administration threatened to reverse decades of growth in renewable energy generation. According to clean-energy think tank Ember, solar and wind combined generated more electricity in the U.S. than coal for the first time last year.

According to the report, wind energy has borne the brunt of the decline, with investments falling 67% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. Spending on onshore wind dropped 80% in the first half of this year compared to the second half of last year.

Trump’s criticism of wind energy has raised investment risk and prevented any offshore projects from securing financing this year, the report added. Last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management moved to scrap Danish firm Orsted’s giant energy project offshore Rhode Island.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about renewable firms has largely been negative this year. At the time of writing, traders were ‘bearish’ about Enphase, Sunrun, and utility firm Dominion, which has significant wind investments.

The report noted that investors may be reallocating capital to more favorable markets, such as the European Union region, where renewable investment has surged to $30 billion in the first half of the year.

