All of the purpose-built vehicles manufactured by Zoox that are now operating on public roads in the United States are doing so pursuant to an exemption issued by NHTSA, the agency said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday said that it provided Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Zoox vehicles an exemption, permitting them for demonstration purposes, and closed a probe into whether they complied with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The U.S. traffic regulator opened a probe into Zoox vehicles after the robotaxi operator claimed in July 2022 that it had certified its purpose-built robotaxi vehicles as being compliant with all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

During the probe, the NHTSA evaluated the information provided by Zoox regarding its vehicles and basis of self-certification and, in December 2024, issued an inspection report documenting findings, which included multiple apparent noncompliances with applicable FMVSS.

Zoox, however, decided to apply for an FMVSS exemption in between the probe for its vehicles, particularly for the purpose of demonstration. On August 4, the agency granted the exemption, provided that Zoox remove all existing statements that the vehicle complies with or conforms to all applicable FMVSS.

The Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in June that the NHTSA will accelerate the safe development of automated vehicles by streamlining the process that allows manufacturers to sell up to 2,500 motor vehicles per year, which do not fully comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The agency will expedite processing time, improve transparency, and increase engagement with players who apply for the exemption, the Secretary then said, while adding that the exemption process also applies to vehicles that do not have traditional steering wheels, driver-operated brakes, or rearview mirrors.

Zoox’s purpose-built vehicles have no steering wheels or pedals but resemble a toaster on wheels. It combines cameras, lidars, radar, and long-wave infrared sensors for a 360-degree view of the road.

