The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened the probe in July 2024 to investigate complaints of low-pressure fuel pump failures in Bronco vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated on Tuesday that it has closed a probe into Ford Motor Co.’s (F) nearly 46,000 model year 2021 Bronco vehicles following the company’s recent recall actions.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened the probe in July 2024 to investigate complaints of low-pressure fuel pump failures in Bronco vehicles. Some customers alleged that the failure occurred without warning while driving, resulting in a loss of motive power with no ability to restart the engine.

Ford then identified low-pressure fuel pumps similar to the one in the model year 2021 Bronco in other vehicle models, including the model year 2021-2025 Ford Mustang. Subsequently, in July, Ford filed a recall for 850,318 vehicles produced between July 1, 2021, and July 30, 2022. The recall included some Lincoln vehicles in addition to Ford models.

While the ODI has identified approximately 1,000 reports involving vehicles excluded from the July recall, these vehicles experience comparatively lower failure rates than the vehicles included in the recall, the regulator said.

The recall remedy is currently under development, but ODI chose to close the probe in view of Ford’s recall action. However, the agency will continue to monitor the issue as a remedy is developed and implemented, and will take additional action if warranted in the future, it said.

Shares of Ford rose 2% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user wondered whether the stock could rise to over $12.

F stock is up 20% this year and approximately 8% over the past 12 months.

