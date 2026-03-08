After Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked another commercial ship, Strait of Hormuz tensions rose significantly.

The United States Oil Fund jumped to about $112 over the weekend as markets priced in potential oil supply disruptions.

Retail traders on Stocktwits pushed USO to the platform’s top trending spot, with sentiment marked “extremely bullish’ zone over the past day.

Tensions escalated after reports of Israeli strikes on Tehran’s oil facilities.

As tensions rose in the Middle East, oil-linked assets edged up over the weekend.

The United States Oil Fund (USO), an exchange-traded fund that tracks crude oil prices, extended its gains into the weekend, trading at $112. USO ended the Friday session nearly 13% higher at $108.77, indicating the market expected an energy supply shock.

On Stocktwits, United States Oil Fund (USO) was trending at number 1 as retail sentiment around it remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with chatter levels at ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

The United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) also climbed in after-hours trading, rising about 2% to $44.86 after closing Friday 9.22% higher at $43.95.

How Stocktwits Users Are Reacting

Users on Stocktwits pointed towards the possibility that Israel and the US might be changing how they fight Iran by going after the country's oil and gas infrastructure. The user said that a wave of attacks on Iranian energy facilities had begun and guessed that earlier attacks had avoided such infrastructure because a change in government could have given control of those resources.

The post says that the supposed change in strategy is based on the idea that it may not be possible to remove Iran's leaders or take over the country.

Tensions In Middle East Rise

CNN reported that Israel had attacked Tehran's energy resources, causing blackened rainwater to fall after four oil storage sites and oil production transfer centres were hit on Sunday morning. The report also mentioned that countries in the Persian Gulf were subject to aerial attack. Three people were also allegedly hurt in Bahrain, along with strikes on a government building and a fuel depot in Kuwait.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz had also risen sharply since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly attacked another commercial ship. Reports from Tasnim News Agency claim that the oil and chemical tanker Prima was hit by a suicide drone on Saturday while sailing in the Gulf. These geopolitical pressures were felt among major oil-linked equities.

President Trump Calls For Save America Act

Amid the political unrest, President Donald Trump on Truth Social urged Congress to pass the Save America Act right away. He said, “PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, NOW. It’s all people care about!!!”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

Trump framed it as an urgent priority amid the geopolitical backdrop. In April 2025, the United States House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act, but the United States Senate has not passed it.

