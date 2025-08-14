Freddie Mac noted that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 6.58% as of Thursday, down from 6.63% last week.

U.S. mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest levels in nearly eight months, according to Freddie Mac, with buyers looking to take advantage of the decline.

Freddie Mac noted that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 6.58% as of Thursday, down from 6.63% last week. A year ago, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.49%, according to the government-sponsored enterprise.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<