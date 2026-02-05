The firm stated that layoffs in January were the highest in January 2009, when 241,749 job cuts were announced.

Layoffs in January hit the highest levels since 2009, with U.S.-based employers announcing 108,435 job cuts during the month, according to the latest report by consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“Generally, we see a high number of job cuts in the first quarter, but this is a high total for January. It means most of these plans were set at the end of 2025, signaling employers are less-than-optimistic about the outlook for 2026,” said Andy Challenger, workplace expert and chief revenue officer for Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Employers also announced 5,306 hiring plans in January, which was the lowest total for the month since Challenger began tracking hiring plans in 2009.

