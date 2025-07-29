Open positions at the end of June stood at 7.44 million, down from 7.71 million in May as revised by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S. job openings in June declined after rising for the previous two months, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Open positions at the end of June stood at 7.44 million, down from 7.71 million in May as revised by the bureau. This was slightly lower than a Bloomberg estimate of 7.5 million for the month.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities gained in Tuesday morning trading, continuing the momentum after the EU tariff deal was struck over the weekend.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.13% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, rose 0.32%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<