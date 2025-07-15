Consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, rising faster than it did in May.

U.S. consumer prices rose in line with expectations in June amid increasing economic uncertainty due to President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.1% rise in May.

On an annual basis, CPI rose 2.7% before the seasonal adjustment. A CNBC report said that the annual CPI was in line with expectations.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% in June, following a 0.1% rise in May. This was in line with the estimated 0.2% increase, according to the CNBC report.

On an annual basis, core CPI rose 2.9% in June, coming in lower than an estimated 3%.

The index for shelter rose 0.2% in June, and BLS said it was the primary reason for the increase in the all-items basket during the month, while the food index also rose 0.3%.

The energy index witnessed a 0.9%, driven by a 1% increase in the gasoline index. This comes after a 1% decline in May.

Following the release of CPI data, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell two basis points to 4.411%, while the two-year treasuries rose one basis point to 3.908%.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was up 0.04% during Tuesday’s pre-market trading session.

Benchmark indices edged up too, extending gains from earlier in the morning. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.41% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was higher by 0.7%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits has been in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past week.

