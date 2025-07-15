A group of 40 producers, collectively responsible for more than 90% of the ice cream sold in the U.S. by volume, have pledged to remove synthetic colors voluntarily, according to a Bloomberg News report.

U.S. ice cream makers are reportedly looking to eliminate several artificial colors from their products by 2028, a push following Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stance to remove artificial additives from food.

This is part of Kennedy Jr’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative to eliminate six petroleum-based food dyes by 2026, aiming to replace them with natural alternatives.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing the International Dairy Foods Association, a group of 40 producers, collectively responsible for more than 90% of the ice cream sold in the U.S. by volume, have pledged to remove synthetic colors voluntarily.

Several publicly traded U.S. companies produce ice cream, such as Unilever (UL), which owns household names like Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, and Talenti; General Mills (GIS) which operates Häagen-Dazs in the U.S.; and Nestlé, through its Froneri joint venture, manages brands like Dreyer’s and Edy’s.

Kroger (KR) sells its private-label ice cream across its stores in the United States.

General Mills shares were down 1.3% in midday trading on Monday, while Kroger’s stock was up 1.7%.

The latest ice cream pledge applies to products made with real milk and sold at supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers, the International Dairy Foods Association told Bloomberg News.

The report added that it doesn’t apply to products made with non-dairy ingredients, small ice cream shops, or restaurants making their own ice cream.

Several packaged food companies, including General Mills, Hershey, and Kraft Heinz, are working to eliminate the use of synthetic colors from their U.S. product portfolio by the end of 2027.

Retail sentiment on General Mills remained unchanged within the 'bearish' territory compared to a day ago, while message volume remained 'neutral'.

GIS sentiment and message volume July 14, 2025, as of 12:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, Kroger's stock saw retail sentiment remain within the 'bearish' territory, while chatter was 'extremely low.'

KR sentiment and message volume July 14, 2025, as of 12:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

General Mills shares have fallen more than 20% year-to-date, while Kroger’s stock is up 17% so far this year.

