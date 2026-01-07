US government-tag wallets are frequently monitored and vulnerable to low-value pings, often used to trace wallets together.

Arkham Intelligence data revealed a $50 Bitcoin payment to a confiscated wallet designated 'Ross Ulbricht' by the U.S. government.

The government wallet holds almost $30 billion in Bitcoin, accounting 97% of the U.S. Government’s crypto holdings.

These microtransfers are normally referred to as "dust," or regular wallet activity, or test transactions, rather than signs of asset sales.

The U.S. Government got a Bitcoin (BTC) transfer equivalent to about $50, as per on-chain data traced by Arkham Intelligence on Friday.

According to Arkham Intelligence data, the transfer was made to a wallet name associated with seized property from Ross Ulbricht, approximately 0.000571 BTC. The move comes after Arkham figures indicate that U.S. government–related wallets now contain nearly $30 billion in digital currency, most of it held in Bitcoin.

With Bitcoin (BTC) trading at $91,295.62, the U.S. government holds over 328,000 BTC along with smaller balances of other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC). Bitcoin accounts 97% of the wallet’s crypto holdings. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Minor Bitcoin Transfers To US Government

While it is easy to track how much cryptocurrency flows out of wallets marked by the government, market players typically monitor such wallets for signs of big transfers that could indicate auctions or asset sales. However, low-value transfers are typically written off as 'dust' transactions, testing activity, or regular wallet maintenance, rather than a change in the government’s stance on crypto asset disposal.

According to Coinbase, in practice, micro-transactions could also be associated with “dusting attacks,” wherein a spammer would send tiny amounts of a cryptocurrency to many different addresses as a way to map out which addresses are owned by the same person. High-profile actors such as government-tag wallets are heavily watched and are often subject to these low-value pings. These small deposits are usually interpreted as part of the chain “plumbing,” not necessarily signaling new sales, auctions, or disposal strategy.

