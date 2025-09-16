The FDA alleged in a letter dated September 9 that the video misbranded Novo’s Wegovy, Ozempic, and Victoza, making its distribution violative.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter to Novo Nordisk (NVO) CEO Maziar Mike Doustdar regarding the company’s promotional communication featuring Oprah Winfrey, alleging that the video is false or misleading.

The video originally appeared on ABC as a Primetime Oprah Special on March 18, 2024. It also subsequently appeared on Hulu. The FDA alleged in a letter dated September 9 that the video misbranded Novo’s Wegovy, Ozempic, and Victoza, making its distribution violative. The video was also not submitted at the time of initial dissemination or publication as required by law, the agency said.

“These violations are concerning from a public health perspective because the promotional communication creates a misleading impression regarding the safety of Wegovy, Ozempic, and Victoza, which are drugs with multiple serious, potentially life-threatening risks,” the agency said.

