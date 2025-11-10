According to the firm, a slowdown in price growth was observed across all of its price groups, except for communication devices, with prices of both appliances and personal goods experiencing nominal price deflation in October.

The firm said that October “brought mixed changes” in discount activity to the durables and personal goods sector.

OpenBrand noted that prices for home improvement goods increased by 0.49% on a month-over-month basis in October, slowing from a revised 0.73% in the month earlier.

The data firm noted that the key scenarios for November and beyond are clear that if the shutdown is resolved promptly within the first half of November, the economic drag may be limited.

The price growth of consumer durables and personal goods in the United States during October decelerated for the first time in three months, with a month-over-month increase of 0.22% compared to a revised monthly increase of 0.48% in September, according to data from OpenBrand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the data firm, the slowdown in price growth was observed across all of its price groups, except for communication devices, with prices of both appliances and personal goods experiencing nominal price deflation in October. “Amongst appliances, decreases were observed across most categories of products,” said OpenBrand.

Discount Activity In October

The firm said that October “brought mixed changes” in discount activity to the durables and personal goods sector, with frequencies falling month-over-month to 24.6% of all durables and personal goods from 25.5% in September.

OpenBrand noted that prices for home improvement goods increased by 0.49% on a month-over-month basis in October, slowing from a revised 0.73% in the month earlier. The firm attributed the deceleration in price growth was at least partially being driven by an increase in the frequency of discounts.

The firm said that the prices are sourced daily from online marketplaces, retail websites, and brick-and-mortar store listings. It aggregates pricing information from major retailers, direct-to-consumer brands, and wholesale suppliers into broader consumer categories.

US Economy

The data firm noted that the key scenarios for November and beyond are clear that if the shutdown is resolved promptly within the first half of November, the economic drag may be limited.

This would result in a relatively normal holiday spending season and moderate growth into 2026, according to OpenBrand.

“But if the impasse drags on into December, the risks of weaker consumption, delayed investment, worsening confidence, and a slower reopening rebound become much more pronounced,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities rose in the morning trade on Monday. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.90%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) surged 1.65%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.08%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<