Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) stock gained 1.7% in extended trading on Monday after the company revealed the launch window for the first of two dedicated Electron launches with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The mission, named “Raise And Shine”, will take off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand during a launch window that opens on Dec. 5 UTC, the firm said. Rocket Lab stock already gained 5% during the regular session amid broader market gains.

First Of Two Launches With JAXA

“Raise And Shine” is the first of two dedicated launches for JAXA’s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program, Rocket Lab’s first dedicated Electron launches directly contracted with JAXA. The second dedicated Electron launch for the program is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The first mission will deploy the agency’s Rapid Innovative payload demonstration Satellite-4 (RAISE-4), a single satellite that will demonstrate eight technologies developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions across Japan. The launch will also mark Rocket Lab’s 19th launch this year. Earlier, the company said it planned to launch 20-plus times this year.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Rocket Lab was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

“What are you guys' price target at the year-end? I'm thinking $65,” one user wrote.

Rocket Lab stock has gained nearly 67% this year, but has fallen 34.5% over the past month. Earlier this month, the company said its Neutron rocket will not debut until the first quarter of 2026, dashing hopes of a launch this year. The spacecraft was expected to take off as early as 2024, but was later pushed to at least late 2025.

CEO Peter Beck said that the firm needed a “bit more time to retire the risks” related to the launch of the ambitious rocket. “We don't want to learn something during Neutron’s first flight that could be learned on the ground during the testing phase,” he added.

The Neutron rocket is being designed to be more powerful than its Electron rocket. It will enable the company to enter the highly lucrative medium-lift market, directly competing with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

