The U.S. and Canada have set a deadline to agree to a trade deal within 30 days following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney during the G7 summit.

“The leaders agreed to pursue negotiations toward a deal within the coming 30 days,” Carney’s office said.

The positive rhetoric indicates that the two sides have somewhat reconciled their differences after Trump publicly expressed his interest in making Canada the 51st state and imposed tariffs on his country’s northern neighbor.

Carney had centered his campaign around pushing back against Trump.

According to a Politico report, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on Monday that lasted over an hour and included a private 30-minute session.

“Prime Minister Carney and President Trump discussed immediate trade pressures and priorities for each country’s workers and businesses, and shared updates on key issues raised in negotiations on a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.,” according to official readouts.

During a brief press conference, Trump acknowledged that while they have opposing views on trade, the two countries can still chalk out a deal.

“I have a tariff concept. Mark has a different concept, which is something that some people like. But we’re going to see if we can get to the bottom of it today,” Trump reportedly said.

The key areas of discussion remain around Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automotives, one of his first big trade moves after taking the oath for the second time.

“We’ve developed a very good relationship. We have a very talented group of people, and you do too. They work very well together,” Trump said.

According to a Reuters report, the Canadian side is not optimistic about a quick trade deal, as the U.S. reportedly is not rushing to reach an agreement.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to Washington, reportedly stated that the two countries are in the midst of a discussion, not at the end, while Ottawa remains firm in its position that there should be no tariffs on Canadian exports.

On Monday, the U.S. also reached a trade deal with the UK, which Trump called a “fair deal” for both nations.

