US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

According to FinChat data, the lender reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, compared to market expectations of $1.05 per share in profit.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw its retail engagement soar on Thursday after it beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, banking on higher trust and investment management fees.

According to FinChat data, the lender reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, compared to market expectations of $1.05 per share in profit.

The Minneapolis-based bank said its net interest income (NII) grew nearly 1% to $4.15 billion compared to the year-ago quarter due to higher rates of earning assets and balance sheet growth, which was partially offset by higher funding costs of interest rates on deposits.

Its revenue rose 3.7% to $7 billion, marginally higher than Street’s expectations.

The average total loans in the reported quarter rose by 0.8%, driven by higher total commercial loans, residential mortgages, and credit card loans.

However, the company’s provision for credit losses rose 9.4% to $560 million due to higher credit card and commercial real estate loan losses.

The bank said NII during the first quarter of 2025 would remain relatively stable compared to the previous quarter.

The lender’s shares were down 2.8% during pre-market hours.

US Bancorp also forecast a 3% to 5% rise in 2025 revenue compared to the previous year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) territory from ‘neutral’(48/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

One Stocktwits user wondered about the stock’s decline.

On Wednesday, peers Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Citigroup, and BNY had all topped profit estimates.

Over the past year, the stock is up 23%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Latest Videos