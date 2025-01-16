US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

According to FinChat data, the lender reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, compared to market expectations of $1.05 per share in profit.

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw its retail engagement soar on Thursday after it beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, banking on higher trust and investment management fees.

According to FinChat data, the lender reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, compared to market expectations of $1.05 per share in profit.

The Minneapolis-based bank said its net interest income (NII) grew nearly 1% to $4.15 billion compared to the year-ago quarter due to higher rates of earning assets and balance sheet growth, which was partially offset by higher funding costs of interest rates on deposits.

Its revenue rose 3.7% to $7 billion, marginally higher than Street’s expectations.

The average total loans in the reported quarter rose by 0.8%, driven by higher total commercial loans, residential mortgages, and credit card loans.

However, the company’s provision for credit losses rose 9.4% to $560 million due to higher credit card and commercial real estate loan losses.

The bank said NII during the first quarter of 2025 would remain relatively stable compared to the previous quarter.

The lender’s shares were down 2.8% during pre-market hours.

US Bancorp also forecast a 3% to 5% rise in 2025 revenue compared to the previous year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) territory from ‘neutral’(48/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

USB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:19 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits USB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:19 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user wondered about the stock’s decline.

On Wednesday, peers Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Citigroup, and BNY had all topped profit estimates.

Over the past year, the stock is up 23%.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Bank Of America Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Bank Of America Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Rivian, Plug Power Stocks Draw Retail Buzz On Report of $8B Loan Push By Biden Ahead of Trump's Office Return

Rivian, Plug Power Stocks Draw Retail Buzz On Report of $8B Loan Push By Biden Ahead of Trump's Office Return

SMCI Stock Rides Broader Optimism, Hindenburg’s Demise Fuels Bullish Retail Chatter

SMCI Stock Rides Broader Optimism, Hindenburg’s Demise Fuels Bullish Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical dmn

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical

BREAKING 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur snt

BREAKING: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Football Revealed How much Mohamed Salah can earn if Liverpool star moves to Saudi Arabia? hrd

Revealed: How much Mohamed Salah can earn if Liverpool star moves to Saudi Arabia?

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon