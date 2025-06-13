The new price target of $30 implies a near 171% upside to the stock’s closing price of $11.08 on Thursday.

Shares of UroGen Pharma (URGN) shot up 9% on Friday morning after Guggenheim hiked its price target on the stock on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving its Zusduri medication.

The FDA approved Zusduri for adults with a type of cancer of the lining of the bladder called recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk nonmuscle-invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC) on Thursday. Zusduri consists of mitomycin and sterile hydrogel and is designed for potent tumor ablation.

Patients can receive their Zusduri dose from a healthcare provider once a week for 6 weeks into the bladder through a urinary catheter, as opposed to the existing standard of care which is a surgical procedure called transurethral resection of bladder tumor.

Guggenheim subsequently raised the firm's price target on UroGen Pharma to $30 from $15 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The new price target implies a near 171% upside to the stock’s closing price of $11.08 on Thursday.

The FDA approval for Zusduri, a day ahead of the deadline, is "a surprise decision" following the negative Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) vote during an FDA advisory committee meeting last month, the analyst told investors, as per TheFly.

Last month, the ODAC committee narrowly voted against its benefit/risk profile, effectively ending hopes for approval as the FDA considers independent advice from the committee.

The firm believes this outcome represents a best-case scenario for UroGen, given that the marketing approval indicates a broad indication of recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, without the need to conduct another large randomized controlled trial and "only minor safety warnings."

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert, meanwhile, reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and $25 price target on UroGen Pharma. The approval validates the FDA's willingness to exercise flexibility in high-unmet-need indications, despite divided advisory input, the analyst said.

Zusduri is expected to be available in the U.S. on or around July 1, 2025, for the treatment of adults with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC. LG-IR-NMIBC affects approximately 82,000 people in the U.S. each year, and of those, an estimated 59,000 are recurrent cases.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UroGen rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

URGN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:30 a.m. ET on Jun 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user expressed optimism that the stock would reach $20.

URGN stock is up approximately 13% this year but down by 31% over the past 12 months.

