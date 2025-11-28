The union stated that more than 2,500 baristas have now joined its strike over unfair labor practices, adding that the current protest is the longest one in Starbucks’ history.

The Starbucks Workers Union on Friday announced the expansion of its strike against Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) to more than 120 stores and 85 cities as it demands higher pay and increased staffing at the coffee chain’s outlets.

“It’s time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson.

