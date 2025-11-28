Dow Jones futures were up by 0.11% before the halt, and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%.

An ongoing CME outage has led to a trading halt across futures and options markets for equities, bonds, and commodities on exchanges operated by the company.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the Shanghai Composite leading the gains at 0.36%.

The U.S. stock markets are open for trading on Friday, with muted futures pointing to a cautious opening as Wall Street heads into a holiday-shortened week due to Thanksgiving.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, an ongoing CME outage has led to a trading halt across futures and options markets for equities, bonds, and commodities on exchanges operated by the company.

“BrokerTec EU markets are open and trading. All other CME Group markets remain halted due to a data center cooling issue at CyrusOne. We will provide updates as they are available,” CME Group said in a post on X.

CME Group's post on X | @CMEGroup/X

Is The Stock Market Open Today?

The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Friday, following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

However, the markets will be open for trading only till 1 p.m. ET. For eligible options, the markets will remain open till 1:15 p.m. ET.

Futures Muted

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.11% before the halt, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.18%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up by 0.13%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.28% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.43% on Friday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.24%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian Markets Mixed

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the Shanghai Composite leading the gains at 0.36%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.26%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.11%.

The KOSPI declined 1.54%, while the Hang Seng fell 0.12%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla has started offering free Full Self-Driving rides in multiple countries in Europe as it gears up to deploy the feature in the region next year. Tesla shares were up 0.4% in pre-market trading.

Tesla has started offering free Full Self-Driving rides in multiple countries in Europe as it gears up to deploy the feature in the region next year. Tesla shares were up 0.4% in pre-market trading. Security Matters Plc. (SMX): Security Matters shares soared 71% pre-market, continuing to build on the gains of the previous session after the company presented its molecular identity technology at the DMCC Precious Metals conference in Dubai earlier this week.

Security Matters shares soared 71% pre-market, continuing to build on the gains of the previous session after the company presented its molecular identity technology at the DMCC Precious Metals conference in Dubai earlier this week. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY): Tilray shares fell nearly 14% pre-market after the company announced the implementation of its previously approved 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Tilray shares fell nearly 14% pre-market after the company announced the implementation of its previously approved 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Globus Maritime (GLBS), Nordic American Tankers (NAT, and Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Friday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<