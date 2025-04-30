The company slashed its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $12.50 to $17.50. The company had earlier expected to earn between $17 and $20 per share.

First Solar (FSLR) shares fell 10.7% in extended trading on Tuesday after the solar panel maker slashed its 2025 forecast due to tariff-related uncertainty.

The company cut its 2025 forecast to a range of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion, down from $5.3 billion to $5.8 billion, which was projected earlier.

First Solar also slashed its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $12.50 to $17.50. The company had earlier expected to earn between $17 and $20 per share.

U.S. solar panel makers are grappling with tepid demand, high borrowing costs, and policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.

While Trump’s tariffs would likely benefit First Solar’s U.S. operations, the company’s facilities in Vietnam, Malaysia, and India are heavily exposed to tariffs. Some of the countries are also subject to anti-dumping duties,

The company also lowered its selling volume forecast to the range of 15.5 gigawatt (GW) to 19.3 GW from the range of 18.0 GW to 20.0 GW, projected earlier.

“Despite the near-term challenges presented by the new tariff regime, we believe that the long-term outlook for solar demand, particularly in our core U.S. market, remains strong,” CEO Mark Widmar said.

The company said it would carefully consider production volumes in Malaysia and Vietnam and would pivot its India production towards the domestic market.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘bearish’ (26/100) territory from ‘bullish’(71/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

FSLR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:08 a.m. ET on April 30, 2025

One retail trader said that investing in manufacturing companies, even the ones with a heavy U.S. focus like FSLR, has become “so difficult.”

Another user warned that the company could soon run out of cash due to their cash burn.

First Solar stock has fallen 22.9% year to date (YTD).

