Retail investor chatter for General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV picked up late Tuesday on Stocktwits after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order curbing the cumulative impact of overlapping import tariffs.

The order halts so-called "tariff stacking," where multiple duties imposed under separate trade and security authorities can hit a single import.

It establishes a hierarchy for which tariff takes precedence when goods fall under more than one measure.

For instance, auto parts taxed under national security provisions will be shielded from additional penalties under steel, aluminum, or border-related actions.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been directed to apply the new rules retroactively from March 4, with updated procedures in place by mid-May.

The changes leave the underlying legal authorities intact — including actions under Section 301 targeting China — but narrow their overlapping application.

Duties tied to synthetic opioid enforcement, for example, remain unaffected.

On Stocktwits, 24-hour message volume for Stellantis, GM, and Ford — known as Detroit's 'Big Three' automakers — jumped by 2,100%, 384%, and 66%, respectively, amid mixed sentiment following the news.

A Stocktwits user suggested that President Trump’s revised tariff structure is cooling the pressure on Ford and other U.S. automakers, predicting positive movement for shares.

Another referenced U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s clarification that the 15% “offset” offered to automakers on tariffs is not a rebate but a reallocation of already collected duties, emphasizing it will not cost the government additional funds.

Industry players welcomed the move following months of lobbying from business groups, frustrated by tariff layering and rising compliance costs.

Ford said the policy "will help mitigate the impact of tariffs on automakers, suppliers and consumers," while General Motors CEO Mary Barra praised the administration's responsiveness to the sector's concerns.

GM's stock was under pressure after it suspended buybacks and further guidance on tariff uncertainty after posting a first-quarter earnings beat on Tuesday.

The American Automotive Policy Council, representing GM, Ford, and Stellantis, said the reform addresses "a significant concern" and supports domestic supply chains.

