According to The Fly, Barclays raised its price target to $95 from $80 but maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating.

Citi raised its price target on UPS to $131 from $122 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, saying the Q3 report was solid and earnings improvement could continue.

Wells Fargo raised its UPS price target to $112 from $110 and maintained ‘Equal Weight’, noting that Q4 estimates could move higher on segment EBIT guidance slightly above consensus.

According to Koyfin, 14 of the 29 analysts covering UPS rate the stock ‘Buy’ and 12 rate it ‘Hold’.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) shares drew investor attention on Wednesday after multiple analysts raised their price targets following the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter results.

According to The Fly, Truist raised its price target on UPS to $120 from $115 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, saying that Q3 results and management commentary reinforced its confidence in a sustained earnings recovery.

Citi raised its price target on the stock to $131 from $122 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, saying the Q3 report was solid and earnings improvement could continue.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer raised its price target to $119 from $117 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating. Analyst Scott Schneeberger noted that Q3 revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS all exceeded expectations. The firm also highlighted revenue growth across all segments and year-over-year operating growth in UPS’s U.S. Domestic and International businesses, The Fly reported.

UPS shares traded 1% lower at the time of writing.

According to Koyfin data, 14 of 29 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy,’ whereas 12 rate it ‘Hold.’ Their 12-month price targets range from $76 to $135, with an average of $115.04.

Analyst Old PT New PT TD Cowen $115 $116 Truist $115 $120 UBS $124 $125 Oppenheimer $117 $119 Barclays $80 $95 Wells Fargo $110 $112 Citi $122 $131

Source: The Fly

Barclays And Wells Fargo’s Take

Barclays raised its price target to $95 from $80 but maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating. The firm said UPS was delivering on lower domestic operating expenses while improving business mix and margins, according to The Fly.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $112 from $110 and maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly. Analyst Christian Wetherbee said the firm’s Q4 estimates could move somewhat higher because segment earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) guidance was slightly above consensus, although revenue assumptions could be conservative.

The firm expects little change to its 2027 estimates, noting that consensus already models an acceleration to double-digit growth, The Fly reported.

UPS Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook After Q3 Beat

On Tuesday, UPS reported its third-quarter consolidated revenue of $22.9 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69, beating analyst estimates of $22.27 billion in revenue and $1.62 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal.AI.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 consolidated revenue outlook to approximately $92.6 billion from $91.2 billion and its adjusted operating profit target to $8.75 billion from $8.65 billion. UPS also increased its adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $7.28 from $7.22 and raised its adjusted free cash flow target to approximately $6.1 billion.

For the fourth quarter, UPS expects consolidated revenue of approximately $25.7 billion and adjusted operating profit of around $3.3 billion.

How Retail Views UPS

On Stocktwits, sentiment for UPS remained in ‘bullish’ territory with ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

UPS shares have gained over 3.5% year-to-date.

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