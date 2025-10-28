The company said it reduced about 14,000 positions, primarily within management and reduced the operational workforce by approximately 34,000.

UPS said on Tuesday that the company has reduced its workforce by 48,000 positions and closed daily operations at 93 leased and owned buildings during the first nine months of 2025 as part of its cost-cutting initiative.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company stated it reduced about 14,000 positions, primarily within management and reduced the operational workforce by approximately 34,000.

UPS said that as of September 30, it has realized cost savings of about $2.2 billion, and expects to achieve $3.5 billion total year-over-year cost savings in 2025 from this initiative.

Shares of UPS jumped nearly 8% in early trading after the firm forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $24 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $23.82 billion.

The company reported third-quarter consolidated revenue of $21.4 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $20.84 billion, according to Koyfin. It’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.74 beating estimates of $1.30.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<