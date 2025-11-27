YT Jia said Faraday Future is ready to integrate fully with Tesla’s Supercharger network and adopt FSD across its vehicles.

YT Jia said Faraday Future is ready to integrate fully with Tesla’s Supercharger network and adopt FSD across its vehicles.

New data showing rapid FSD mileage growth intensified debate over Tesla’s widening autonomy lead and legacy automakers’ slow adoption.

Analysts said Tesla must prove safety-driver-free robotaxi performance and real-world utility for its Optimus robot.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FF) founder and CEO YT Jia opened a new front in the autonomy debate on Wednesday, publicly urging Tesla to collaborate on Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and positioning his company as fully committed, even as traditional automakers drag their feet.

Faraday Future Makes ‘Clear Position’ On Tesla FSD

In a post on X, Jia said Faraday Future has already confirmed Supercharger compatibility and that its FF and FX models will be fully integrated into Tesla’s charging network.

“While traditional automakers hesitate over whether they should “open up,” our position is clear. FF and Tesla operate on the same beliefs and principles, technology-driven thinking, and long-termism. FSD’s industry-leading position deserves respect — it should become a universal language that pushes the entire mobility sector forward,” Jia said.

He described autonomous driving as a matter of “technological inclusion,” not “simple commercial competition,” and said the future of the technology belongs to all of humanity. He ended his post by tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk directly: “Let’s talk.”

Musk’s Frustration With Legacy Automakers

Jia’s comments arrived as new data highlighted the widening gap between Tesla and traditional carmakers. Melius Research said Tesla’s latest Full Self-Driving software has logged more than 6.5 million miles, putting “unprecedented pressure” on legacy automakers. Analyst Rob Wertheimer said the new FSD version is the “spark” behind a world “about to change, dramatically,” adding that “hundreds of billions in value” could shift toward Tesla over the next five years.

He said Tesla’s real-world driving data gives it a meaningful lead and warned that many traditional manufacturers risk becoming “obsolete.” Wertheimer also pointed to Tesla’s plans to remove safety monitors from robotaxis in Austin by year-end, expand to seven cities by December, and begin producing the Cybercab robotaxi in April, supported by Tesla’s rapid chip roadmap toward AI5 and AI6.

In response to the research note, Musk said in a post on X that he has offered to license Tesla’s system but “they don’t want it,” adding that occasional outreach results in talks about “tiny programs in 5 years” with “unworkable requirements.”

Gary Black Says Legacy Auto Won’t Hand Tesla the Wheel

On Tuesday, Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black said legacy automakers “would never allow Tesla to be in charge of their Full Self-Driving capabilities while still allowing their electric vehicles to be charged at Tesla’s superchargers.”

Black said “EVs and unsupervised autonomy are table stakes for remaining in the automotive business,” a remark that underscored Jia’s argument that hesitation from older automakers is slowing industry progress.

In a separate post, Black said Tesla must demonstrate that its robotaxis can operate without safety drivers to show the company has solved unsupervised autonomy at what he described as “99.999% efficacy,” defined as one critical disengagement every 10,000 miles.

He also said Tesla needs to show how its Optimus humanoid robot can be useful in ways that save time, reduce costs, or improve quality, and that it can be produced at scale.

Stocktwits Draws Bullish Mood For FF And Tesla

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both Faraday Future and Tesla was ‘bullish,’ with Faraday Future seeing ‘normal’ message volume and Tesla seeing ‘low’ message volume.

While Tesla’s stock has risen 6% so far in 2025, Faraday Future’s stock has declined 51% over the same period.

