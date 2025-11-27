“I am really starting to lean on Boeing for a monstrous 2026,” Cramer wrote on X.

The recent declines followed the company's wide third-quarter loss, partially weighed down by delays in deliveries of its large-body 777X aircraft.

Cramer earlier this month said he recommended buying the stock as long as it stays below $200.

Boeing aims to ramp up output of its best-selling 737 Max jets to 47 per month next year.

Boeing (BA) stock garnered retail attention late on Wednesday after CNBC host Jim Cramer backed the planemaker, following its recent underperformance.

Cramer's latest endorsement comes when the stock is headed for the third straight monthly decline at the time of writing.

However, the stock has eked out gains in the past two sessions. "Under $200, I want to buy it...I think you buy Boeing right here and put it away," the host of the Mad Money program said earlier this month.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Boeing stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, compared with ‘neutral’ a week ago.

“We open above $190 on Friday. Gonna run like old days, bargain,” one user wrote. The U.S. markets will remain closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Boeing Aims To Boost Deliveries In 2026

The recent declines followed the company's third-quarter loss, partially weighed down by delays in deliveries of its large-body 777X aircraft. The firm booked a $4.9 billion pre-tax charge due to the delay and now expects to bring its 777X aircraft to customers in 2027. "For those focused on short-term cash, the outlook coming out of Q3 was negative and indicated that there will be negative revisions to 2026 free cash flow estimates,” Bernstein analysts wrote.

The company was dealt a further jolt this week after NASA cut the number of crewed missions under the Boeing Starliner contract due to engineering issues. The alterations reduced the value of Boeing's contract to $3.732 billion from $4.5 billion, Reuters reported.

Amid the negative headlines, the Federal Aviation Administration allowed Boeing to raise its 737 Max production to 42 per month from 38, relaxing a cap imposed on the firm following a mid-air incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 Max aircraft. It was a crucial step towards profitability, as aircraft makers receive a bulk of the payments only after delivering the aircraft.

Ratings agency S&P Global last month changed the outlook for Boeing stock to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’. The analysts wrote, “A delay in the first 777X delivery will temper our previous estimates, but we expect growth in 737 and 787 deliveries to lead to much stronger credit measures over the next two years.”

Boeing aims to achieve 737 Max production of 47 per month in 2026. It also expects output of the widebody 787 jets to hold steady at 7 per month, with projections to increase to 10 per month by the close of the following year. The planemaker also expects the FAA to certify two 737 MAX model variants, the extended-range MAX-7 and the expanded-capacity MAX-10, to better compete with Airbus.

Boeing shares have risen 4.8% this year, compared with 39.3% gains of the iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). The planemaker has a backlog of over $600 billion and expects to deliver more than 5,900 commercial aircraft. It has also inked several contracts this year, as various countries announced Boeing purchases to cut their trade deficit with the U.S.

