Unusual Machines Inc. (UMAC) announced on Wednesday a new investment plan for its U.S. drone treasury strategy. CEO Allan Evans detailed the company’s forward-looking plans in a letter to shareholders.

The drone components supplier stated that it intends to maintain sufficient cash reserves for daily operations, while selectively allocating capital to strategic ventures that align with its drone treasury strategy.

