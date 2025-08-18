Shares of UNO Minda are drawing attention after staging a sharp breakout from consolidation, with the analyst pointing to confirmed EV orders, premiumization, and aftermarket strength as the real drivers behind the rally.

Uno Minda shares have staged a strong breakout after consolidating around ₹820, a level that lined up with golden Fibonacci support.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Stocklution, the move is not just technical but reflects a fundamental re-rating that the market is beginning to price in.

Stocklution highlighted that momentum on the daily chart is backed by a strong Relative Strength Index (RSI), signaling follow-through strength.

On the business side, the analyst pointed to three key drivers. First, UNO Minda’s electric vehicle strategy is “de-risked” with confirmed orders through its joint ventures, giving the company real revenue visibility instead of just future potential.

Second, its premiumization play is gaining traction as car buyers demand more features, which increases the company’s content-per-vehicle value, allowing margins and revenues to expand even if overall auto sales stay flat.

Finally, its aftermarket spare parts business, which carries higher margins, offers a steady income stream that is less cyclical and often overlooked by investors.

Stocklution concluded that the recent price action is a classic case of charts reflecting underlying business strength.

In this case, the breakout is the effect, while the company’s fundamentals are the cause.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Uno Minda was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume, making it one of the most bullish stocks on the platform.

Uno Minda’s stock has risen 15.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<