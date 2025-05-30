Jefferies upgraded Unity’s stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a price target hike to $29 from $22.

Wall Street analysts issued a fresh round of ratings changes on Friday, including notable downgrades for Airbnb (ABNB), Regeneron (REGN), and Cooper Companies (COO), and upgrades for Unity (U) and SolarEdge (SEDG), according to TheFly.

Top 3 Upgrades:

Unity received an upgrade from Jefferies, which raised its rating on the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and increased its price target to $29 from $22. The brokerage believes the company’s enhanced Vector ad model will support accelerating revenue growth starting in fiscal 2026.

Unity’s stock gained more than 7% in morning trade on Friday.

Meanwhile, GLJ Research upgraded SolarEdge to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell,’ setting a price target of $6.90, citing a sharp sell-off in the stock and a more favorable U.S. Senate for solar policy.

SolarEdge’s stock was up 2.5% on Friday morning.

Barclays upgraded California Resources (CRC) to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight,’ raising its price target to $60 from $50. The firm expects regulatory trends to benefit the company’s operations across energy production, power, and carbon capture.

California Resources’ stock traded up 1.86% in morning trade.

Top 3 Downgrades:

Truist downgraded Airbnb to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold,’ cutting the price target to $106 from $112. Analysts flagged weaker-than-expected summer leisure travel demand in the U.S. and Europe.

Airbnb’s stock was down more than 1% on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo downgraded Regeneron to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight,’ slashing the price target to $580 from $700. The move follows disappointing trial data for the drug Itepekimab in COPD patients.

Regeneron’s stock crashed 17% on Friday.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan downgraded Cooper Companies to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight,’ lowering the price target to $76 from $110. The brokerage cited weaker organic sales forecasts despite a solid fiscal Q2 report.

Cooper Companies’ stock tumbled 12% in morning trade.

The broader market was mixed as tariff uncertainty continued to loom. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.23%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was down 0.3%. However, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) edged 0.04% higher.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Netflix’s $7.99 Plan Could Be Company’s Key Strength In Recession, Says Evercore ISI