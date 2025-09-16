United Airlines said that looking ahead to this fall and winter, it plans to serve more than 160 domestic and international destinations from Newark.

United Airlines (UAL) announced on Tuesday that it expects to hire more than 2,500 Newark employees between 2025 and 2026 and will be the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for use at Newark Airport.

The company stated that, looking ahead to this fall and winter, United plans to serve more than 160 domestic and international destinations from Newark, adding flights to popular cities such as Rome, Venice, Porto, Marrakesh, and Dublin.

