United and JetBlue’s ‘Blue Sky’ alliance will launch in 2025, expanding flight options, loyalty perks, and booking convenience, while marking the former’s return to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is preparing for a comeback at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport through a newly formed alliance with JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) dubbed ‘Blue Sky,’ expanding flight choices and improving rewards for passengers.

The initiative is expected to launch in fall 2025, pending approval from regulators.

The deal includes JetBlue granting United access to slots at New York’s JFK Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights starting in 2027.

According to a report from CNBC, the collaboration marks United Airlines' return to JFK after its 2015 exit, a move CEO Scott Kirby later regretted as it helped rivals attract corporate clients.

Although the airline briefly resumed service in 2021 during reduced airport traffic, it ceased operations again in 2022 due to limited long-term slot availability.

United’s MileagePlus users will be able to collect and spend miles on a wide range of JetBlue routes, while TrueBlue members of JetBlue will gain access to United’s vast network of domestic and international flights.

Travelers will also be able to browse and book flights from both airlines directly through each carrier's website and mobile application for added convenience.

Passengers of both airlines will receive advantages like early boarding, free upgrades to preferred or extra legroom seating, and the option to switch flights on the same day when traveling with the partner carrier.

“We're always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits, and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule,” said Kirby.

“Plus, our employees are really excited about United's return to JFK for the longer-term, and we're all looking forward to starting up flights very soon."

In addition, United plans to shift its ancillary travel offerings, such as hotels, rental cars, cruises, and insurance, to the Paisly platform operated by JetBlue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around United Airlines remained in ‘neutral’ territory with high message volume.

UAL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said the collaboration was expected.

United stock has lost over 17% year-to-date and added over 53% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<