United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) announced on Thursday that the company has invested in blended wing body (BWB) aircraft start-up JetZero.

United said that the investment includes a path to order up to 100 airplanes, along with an option for an additional 100.

The conditional purchase agreement is contingent upon JetZero achieving development milestones, including the flight of a full-scale demonstrator in 2027, among other conditions. The aircraft should also meet United's safety, business, and operating requirements.

United Airlines Ventures CEO Andrew Chang stated that if JetZero is successful, the company has the potential to evolve United’s core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more comfortable cabin experience while increasing fuel efficiency across its network.

United Airlines Ventures is United’s corporate venture capital fund, which has made investments in start-ups developing innovative technologies with the potential to revolutionize aerospace developments.

Meanwhile, JetZero looks to enter commercial service in 2030. The company’s JetZero Z4 airplane is designed to accommodate 250 passengers and fly on conventional jet fuel.

JetZero claims its design reduces drag and produces lift across the entire wingspan, which could result in a 50% reduction in fuel burn per passenger mile compared to a similarly sized aircraft.

In 2023, the U.S. Air Force announced a $235 million contract to JetZero to fast-track the development of its full-scale demonstrator.

Earlier this month, United Airlines issued two versions of its full-year adjusted earnings per share projections. The first forecast maintained its prior range of $11.50 to $13.50, while the second one, reflecting a potential U.S. recession scenario, was revised downward to between $7 and $9.

Meanwhile, United’s stock has lost over 28% in 2025 but has gained over 30% in the past 12 months.

