The company said it has already paid part of the penalty, with the remaining balance to be settled.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories fell 2.8% on Friday after the company said it received a demand notice from the European Commission, Brussels, for payment of a fine of 19.49 million euros in the Perindopril drug matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The amount includes a principal penalty of 13.97 million euros and interest of 5.52 million euros.

The company said its wholly owned subsidiary has already remitted 2.79 million euros in installments, leaving a balance of 16.70 million euros payable. Unichem noted it had already provided for the principal amount in its books, but the interest liability will now be recorded in FY25–FY26.

The case stems from allegations that Unichem and its subsidiary, Niche Generics Ltd, breached European Union competition law by settling a Perindopril patent dispute with Servier Group in 2005.

The company said it is evaluating legal options in consultation with its law firm.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak said the stock is currently in consolidation phase. Kotak said the stock looks supported around ₹475–₹480, but could run into selling pressure near ₹515–₹520.

He noted that a key momentum indicator has turned weak, and warned that a close below ₹475 might drag the stock lower.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Unichem Laboratories’ stock has declined 33% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<