According to reports, the company is expected to report robust quarterly earnings, backed by strong volume growth

Aditya Birla Group-owned UltraTech Cements is expected to report strong quarterly results on Monday, aided by a robust volume growth.

According to reports, the company is expected to report a 30% increase in after-tax profit and an 18% rise in revenue in Q1 FY26.

From a technical standpoint, UltraTech Cement is showing strong bullish momentum on the charts, with a well-defined uptrend.

On the weekly chart, the stock recently broke out above a key resistance level at ₹12,200, confirming a long-term cup-and-handle pattern that began forming in early 2024, as noted by SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta.

Backed by solid volumes, this breakout suggests the potential for further upside, provided the stock sustains above the ₹12,200 level. Immediate support zones lie at the ₹12,000 - ₹12,200 level and then at the ₹10,400 - ₹10,800 zone, Mehta said.

UltraTech Cement shares were up 0.7% to ₹12,583 in early trade on Monday.

Fundamentally, the company continues to deliver steady operational growth. In Q4FY25, sales increased 13%, while operating profit jumped 12%. Valuation-wise, the stock trades at 5.21 times its book value, which is rich but possibly justified given its growth trajectory, the analyst said.

While the return-on-equity (RoE) of 10.4% over the past three years is modest, the company has a high dividend payout ratio of 29.4%.

Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained 10.2%.

