The lender also reiterated its push for a universal banking licence, expects an RBI decision by December, and has lined up a ₹2,000 crore fundraising plan over the next two years.

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose over 6% on Tuesday after the lender set a target to expand its loan book to ₹1 lakh crore by FY30, nearly doubling its branch network to around 1,150 outlets and boosting secured loans to as much as 70% of the portfolio.

It also plans to take the CASA ratio to 35% of deposits.

The bank highlighted plans to grow affordable housing, micro mortgages, MSME, vehicle, gold and agri loans. It also aims to add mid-corporate lending, increase cross-selling of products such as IPO-ASBA, insurance, mutual funds and co-branded credit cards, and invest more heavily in its digital stack.

MD and CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal said the target builds on progress since becoming a small finance bank, with the loan book growing from ₹7,560 crore in FY17 to ₹33,287 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26.

He added that average liabilities per branch are expected to nearly double to ₹102 crore in five years, while profitability goals include delivering a return on assets of 1.8–2% and a return on equity of 16–18% by FY30.

The lender also said it is seeking a universal banking licence and expects a decision from the Reserve Bank of India by December. It has separately lined up plans to raise ₹2,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement over the next 18–24 months.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande said Ujjivan SFB is witnessing positive momentum after the roadmap announcement, with the stock trading near ₹47 and above its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹45.50.

He noted that the relative strength index (RSI) at 80 reflects bullish momentum, while the Supertrend and other moving averages are also signaling a buy.

Pande pointed out that intraday traders can look for support around ₹45–44, while the longer-term trend remains intact with all key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200) in alignment. He added that the weekly chart shows a reversal from a strong demand zone of ₹44–40, with solid support near ₹38.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s stock has risen 37.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<