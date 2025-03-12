UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

UiPath’s guidance issued in early December calls for revenue of $422 million to $427 million and ARR of $1.669 billion to $1.674 billion.

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Enterprise automation and artificial intelligence (AI) software company UiPath, Inc’s. (PATH) fourth-quarter earnings report is scheduled to be released after the closing bell on Wednesday. 

The Finchat-compiled consensus estimates call for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 and revenue of $425.45 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

This compares to the year-ago quarter’s figures of $0.22 and $425.34 million, respectively.

UiPath’s guidance issued in early December calls for revenue of $422 million to $427 million. The company guided annualized renewal run-rate (ARR) in the range of $1.669 billion to $1.674 billion.

In the third quarter, UiPath’s ARR grew 17% to $1.607 million, the net new ARR was $56, and the dollar-based net retention rate was 113%.

Retail sentiment toward UiPath stock on the Stocktwits platform turned to ‘bullish’ (56/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume perked to ‘high’ levels.

path-sentiment.png PATH sentiment and message volume March 12, as of 9:34 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said UiPath's earnings print is huge, adding that they would monitor whether the accumulated losses continue to shrink.

Another user said that if the guidance is good, it can be a great long-term hold, given UiPath’s discounted price and future market potential for automation.

UiPath stock climbed 2.90% to $12.08 in early trading.  However, the stock is down about 7.6% year-to-date and it has traded in a 52-week range of $10.37-$25.47.

UiPath is a key holding of Cathie Wood-run Ark Investment’s flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). ARRK has 9.07 million UiPath shares valued at $106.48 million. The stock is the 20th biggest holding of the exchange-traded fund in terms of value. 

The TipRanks-compiled average analysts’ price target for UiPath stock is $15.33, suggesting roughly 31% upside potential. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

ZIM Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Surpass Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

ZIM Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Surpass Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

Alphabet Stock In The Spotlight On AdHawk Microsystems Buyout Rumor, Anthropic Stake: Retail Sentiment Remains Sluggish

Alphabet Stock In The Spotlight On AdHawk Microsystems Buyout Rumor, Anthropic Stake: Retail Sentiment Remains Sluggish

Consumer Price Index Up 2.8% In February, Rises Less Than Expected: Markets Cheer But Recession Fears Linger

Consumer Price Index Up 2.8% In February, Rises Less Than Expected: Markets Cheer But Recession Fears Linger

Lummis Revives BITCOIN Act, Laying Groundwork for Trump’s BTC Strategic Reserve — Retail Sentiment Split

Lummis Revives BITCOIN Act, Laying Groundwork for Trump’s BTC Strategic Reserve — Retail Sentiment Split

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni HRD

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute dmn

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant's wedding (WATCH) HRD

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant sister's wedding (WATCH)

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

IPL 2025: Chris Gayles 175 to Virat Kohlis 113 - 6 greatest batting performances in tournament history HRD

IPL 2025: Chris Gayle's 175 to Virat Kohli's 113 - 6 greatest batting performances in tournament history

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon