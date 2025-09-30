The company announced that these new offerings on the UiPath Platform for agentic automation are available starting Tuesday.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) announced a series of partnerships with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) on agentic automation on Tuesday.

The company announced that these new offerings on the UiPath Platform for agentic automation are available starting Tuesday. This combination offers pre-built solutions, new capabilities for orchestrations, and supporting tools for building and testing agents and automations, the firm stated.

