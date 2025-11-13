The collaboration will introduce prediction market technology directly into UFC and Zuffa Boxing broadcasts.

Polymarket will be the official and exclusive prediction market partner for both UFC and Zuffa Boxing.

Polymarket’s integration will debut with a ‘Fan Prediction Scoreboard’ embedded in UFC broadcasts.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO), parent company of UFC, has announced a partnership with Polymarket, naming the platform the official and exclusive prediction market partner for both UFC and the upcoming Zuffa Boxing promotion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deal marks a new phase in sports fan interactivity, blending real-time audience sentiment with live events.

Fan Sentiment Goes Live

The collaboration will introduce prediction market technology directly into UFC and Zuffa Boxing broadcasts and venues, allowing fans to engage with match outcomes as events unfold.

Polymarket’s integration will debut with a ‘Fan Prediction Scoreboard’ embedded in UFC broadcasts. The feature will transform global fan forecasts into a live data visualization, tracking shifts in audience sentiment fight-by-fight.

TKO Group’s stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<