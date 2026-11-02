UBS expects AI investment to support global equity returns in 2027 despite concerns over overinvestment, financing and cannibalization, but says greater selectivity is needed.

UBS sees selective project delays, repricing and consolidation as more likely than a broad collapse in AI spending.

The firm recommends reducing overconcentration, with industrials, health care and financials among its preferred sectors.

UBS warned that slowing AI lab revenue, weaker cloud utilization or insufficient demand growth despite falling AI costs could signal a turning point in AI investment.

UBS on Monday raised its aggregate artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure forecasts to $1 trillion for 2026 and $1.4 trillion for 2027, while introducing a $1.5 trillion estimate for 2028, citing stronger spending commitments from major hyperscalers.

The firm expects AI investment to remain a positive driver of global equity returns in 2027 and does not think investors should “abandon the AI theme in response to short-term volatility.”

However, it warned that higher volatility is likely to become the “new normal” as investors increasingly focus on monetization, balance-sheet strength and returns.

Cloud Growth Remains Strong, But AI Returns Face Scrutiny

UBS said accelerating cloud revenues and expanding advance orders for computing capacity point to increasing monetization and sustained AI infrastructure demand.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud revenue grew 103% year over year in the third quarter, up from 82% in the previous quarter. Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure growth accelerated to 48% from 43%, while Oracle's (ORCL) cloud growth increased to 62% from 47%.

However, UBS identified three concerns shaping investor sentiment: overinvestment, financing, and cannibalization.

On overinvestment, UBS noted that Alphabet maintained its 2026 capital spending plan of $195 billion to $205 billion, while Meta (META) raised the lower end of its outlook to $135 billion to $145 billion. Both reported negative third-quarter free cash flow.

On cannibalization, UBS said Alphabet's Search revenue growth slowed despite query growth reaching a five-year high, with AI Mode currently monetizing at a lower rate.

UBS Sees Neocloud Consolidation, Not Spending Collapse

According to UBS, neocloud credit has sold off as investors see a funding mismatch, with large upfront, debt-financed investments dependent on future cash flows sensitive to utilization, execution, customer renewals and refinancing.

Neoclouds account for about 8% of UBS' estimated AI capital spending, compared with 80% for Alphabet, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft, Meta and SpaceX (SPCX) combined. The bank therefore considers selective project delays, repricing and consolidation more likely than a broad collapse in AI spending.

UBS Recommends Diversification — What Could Change Its Outlook?

UBS urged investors to “reduce overconcentration” and diversify across the AI value chain.

Within tech infrastructure, it prefers “high-quality companies with reasonable valuations and less risk from excess capacity,” particularly in foundries, computing and power. Its preferred broader sectors include industrials, health care and financials.

The firm said in its note that a sustained turning point in AI investment could be approaching if AI lab revenue growth slows meaningfully, cloud utilization weakens or falling AI costs fail to generate enough usage to absorb expanding capacity.

It would also reassess its spending forecasts if advances in algorithmic efficiency “sharply reduced compute requirements,” increasingly large investments failed to deliver commensurate improvements in AI capabilities, or deteriorating financial conditions constrained hyperscalers' willingness to fund new investment.



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