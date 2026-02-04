Uber’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 came in below the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) posted strong financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4), reporting strong demand across its ride‑hailing and delivery platforms.

Revenue reached $14.4 billion, up 20% year-on-year (YoY) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.71. While revenue exceeded the analysts consensus estimate of $14.3 billion, EPS came in below the estimate of $0.78, according to Fiscal AI data.

Outlook For Q1 2026

Looking ahead, Uber projected that first‑quarter (Q1) 2026 gross bookings would fall between $52 billion and $53.5 billion. The company also forecast adjusted EPS in the range of $0.65 to $0.72.

Following the earnings release, Uber stock traded over 8% lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

