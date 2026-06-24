Uber Technologies Inc. has added five prominent national and regional retailers to its apps, further diversifying its delivery options beyond food into beauty, office supplies, sporting goods and pet care.

Consumers can now order on-demand products from Kiehl’s, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Choice Pet.

The expansion builds on a major retail push by Uber, which has introduced thousands of new U.S. brick-and-mortar locations to its network since the start of 2026.

Uber One members will receive a $0 delivery fee alongside existing promotional benefits on eligible retail orders placed through the newly integrated storefronts.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares jumped 7% on Wednesday after the company announced the integration of five new major retail brands into its marketplace platforms. The development accelerates its strategic shift to transform its delivery applications into multi-category shopping hubs.

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Through the new partnerships, users of the Uber Eats, Uber, and Postmates apps can now purchase products directly from Kiehl's, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Choice Pet. Items from these brands are available for both immediate on-demand delivery or scheduled arrival, Uber said in a statement.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to Uber Eats for more than meals," said Hashim Amin, Uber’s Head of Retail for North America. Amin noted that the additions allow the company to offer faster, more flexible digital avenues for brands to reach their customer bases while widening user access to everyday goods.

Tailoring Regional And Category Selection

The five newly added brands diversify the platform's inventory across several distinct commercial sectors. Academy Sports + Outdoors expands the application’s sports and outdoor recreation inventory throughout the American South, Southeast, and Midwest.

FedEx Office will provide consumers with rapid access to printing, packing, and office necessities for corporate, academic, or residential use. Similarly, Kiehl's will help push Uber's high-end beauty presence by introducing a dedicated line of premium skincare, body care, and hair care items.

Blick Art Materials will service the New York City market by bringing arts, crafts and creative supply options to local app users, while Choice Pet will strengthen the app’s pet care inventory across Connecticut and New York storefronts.

Continued Commercial Expansion

The tech company has actively scaled its non-restaurant offerings this year, adding thousands of domestic retail storefronts since the beginning of 2026. The newest partners join an established roster of retail giants already on the platform, which includes Sephora, The Home Depot, and Best Buy.

To incentivize use of the expanded shopping options, the company confirmed that Uber One subscribers will automatically qualify for $0 delivery fees on eligible retail transactions alongside their ongoing member rewards.

Uber Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped 105% from the previous session and surged 192% over the last month.

UBER stock lost nearly 8% year-to-date while the iShares US Transportation ETF (IYT) rose about 13% in the same period.

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