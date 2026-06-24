Pulsenmore’s home ultrasound platform will be used by Ouma Health, the largest maternity telemedicine company in the U.S.

The move will expand Pulsenmore’s presence in the U.S. maternal health market and create a growth opportunity.

The collaboration will particularly benefit to-be-mothers in remote U.S. regions who lack access to maternal care services.

The financial terms of the Pulsenmore-Ouma Health collaboration were not disclosed.

Shares of Pulsenmore (PLSM) skyrocketed on Wednesday after the company’s home ultrasound solution was selected by Ouma Health for integration into its virtual maternity care platform.

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At the time of writing, PLSM stock was up more than 200%.

What Does Ouma Health Do?

Privately held Ouma Health is the largest maternity telemedicine company in the U.S., specializing in virtual clinical care for women and guiding them from preconception through the end of their pregnancy journey, according to the company’s website.

Taking on Ouma as a partner will expand Pulsenmore’s presence in the U.S. maternal health market and create a growth opportunity by scaling its offering nationwide.

The Collaboration

As part of the collaboration, Ouma Health will use Pulsenmore's FDA-certified home ultrasound platform for its clients, particularly benefiting to-be-mothers in remote U.S. regions who lack access to such services.

"By partnering with Ouma Health, we have an opportunity to bring ultrasound beyond the walls of the clinic and into established virtual maternity care pathways, helping healthcare professionals expand access to prenatal monitoring while keeping patients at the center of care,” said Pulsenmore CEO Elazar Sonnenschein. “With 35% of U.S. counties classified as maternal care deserts, virtual care models combined with home ultrasound technology will play an important role in closing critical access gaps for expectant mothers."

The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

What Do Retail Traders Think About PLSM?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on PLSM turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the last 24 hours.

From going public on January 21 through the stock’s previous close on Tuesday, PLSM has lost more than half its value.

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