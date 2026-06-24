SRx Global announced a 1-for-60 reverse stock split, which will become effective on July 6.

The company did not disclose how many outstanding shares were expected after the consolidation.

According to Koyfin data, SRx Global has roughly 590.3 million outstanding shares.

Last week, the company completed its acquisition of EMJ Crypto Technologies, with Eric Jackson becoming the President and Head of Asset Management.

Shares of SRx Global (SRXH) plunged nearly 20% on Wednesday, sinking to their lowest level in more than four months, as investor enthusiasm surrounding the company’s recent acquisition of EMJ Crypto Technologies and AI expansion quickly faded following the announcement of a share consolidation.

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The company announced that, effective July 6, 2026, every 60 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be combined into one share of common stock. However, it did not disclose how many outstanding shares were expected after the consolidation.

According to Koyfin data, the company has roughly 590.3 million outstanding shares.

Consolidation Plan Comes Week Ahead Of NYSE Deadline

The move comes weeks ahead of the deadline to regain compliance with NYSE American’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirements.

In January, the NYSE American gave the company until July 14 to meet the exchange’s continued listing standards.

Rebranding After EMJX Acquisition

Last week, the company completed its acquisition of EMJX and unveiled a new AI-driven investment strategy. Following the transaction, the company rebranded from SRx Health Solutions to SRX Global. The combined company will be led by CEO Kent Cunningham, President and Head of Asset Management Eric Jackson, and CFO Nina Martinez.

The acquisition marks SRx Health’s shift from a pet wellness company to an AI-driven digital asset platform, with EMJX using proprietary algorithms to manage multi-asset crypto holdings.

The company has already invested in multiple firms over the past two months, including Astro Capital, Opendoor Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Optimi Health.

Retail’s Take On SRXH

Retail sentiment surrounding SRXH on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish,’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

The stock has declined more than 62% so far this year.

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