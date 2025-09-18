The pitch underscores Uber’s bid to stay central in the robotaxi race as it partners with Tesla on freight and faces fresh competition from Lyft’s new Waymo alliance in Nashville.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has again pitched Elon Musk on putting Tesla’s planned Robotaxis onto the ride-hailing giant’s platform, months after the EV maker dismissed the idea.

Speaking on the All-In Summit podcast, Khosrowshahi said Tesla owners would maximize returns by joining Uber’s network. “If you’re looking to maximize the revenue of those robotaxis today, we are your ticket to the maximization of that revenue,” he said, framing his case around a potential deployment of 100,000 Tesla robotaxis.

Tesla shares extended their winning streak to seven sessions on Wednesday, closing 1% higher at $425.86 and adding another 0.7% in after-hours trade.

The appeal follows Khosrowshahi’s disclosure in February that Musk had rejected his initial proposal for Tesla to integrate its autonomous fleet with Uber. “They want to build it alone, so to some extent in Austin, we and Waymo will be competing with Tesla when they launch,” he told Bloomberg TV at the FII conference in Miami at the time.

Despite Musk’s stance on robotaxis, the two companies have found common ground in trucking. Recently, Uber Freight launched a “Dedicated EV Fleet Accelerator Program” in partnership with Tesla to reduce the upfront cost of adopting Class 8 vehicles.

The initiative offers subsidies for Tesla Semi purchases, coupled with freight commitments and route planning tied to Tesla’s expanding Semi Charger network in the U.S.

Meanwhile, competition in autonomous ride-hailing is intensifying. Lyft and Alphabet’s Waymo on Wednesday announced plans to bring fully driverless rides to Nashville in 2026. Riders will initially hail Waymo vehicles via its own app, with plans to integrate the fleet onto Lyft’s platform later that year.

Lyft said it will manage fleet maintenance, infrastructure, and charging through its Flexdrive unit and build a dedicated autonomous vehicles (AV) facility in the city. The move marks the first commercial deployment of Waymo’s robotaxis on Lyft’s network.

Uber already partners with Waymo in Austin and Atlanta and has signed more than 20 AV collaborations globally. Khosrowshahi argued Tesla’s vision of independent “digital shepherds,” owners of self-driving fleets, risked under-monetization without Uber’s demand pool.

Tesla’s stock has risen 5.5% so far in 2025.

