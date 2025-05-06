CEO Donnie King said several of its products do not contain dyes and will remove them from the few that do by the end of the month.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is reformulating its food products to eliminate synthetic dyes, which will be completed by the end of this month, CEO Donnie King said on Monday.

Last month, the U.S. food regulator and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the agency was working with food and drink companies to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes from packaged food products.

"Today, the vast majority of our retail branded Tyson products including our Tyson Dino Nuggets, Tyson Chicken Nuggets, Tyson Chicken Bites and Jimmy Dean Maple Griddle Cakes do not contain any of these types of dyes and we have been proactively reformulating those few products that do," King said.

"We expect that our work to eliminate use of petroleum based synthetic dyes in production will be completed by May, much sooner than the timeline provided by the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services."

Kennedy Jr. previously stated that eliminating certain additives from food is crucial for tackling chronic illnesses among children, pointing to a potential link with increasing cases of conditions such as ADHD and food allergies.

According to King, none of the products Tyson provided through school nutrition programs contain synthetic dyes derived from petroleum.

His remarks came alongside the company's earnings report, in which the company reported sales that missed market estimates and forecast muted growth for the full year.

Tyson’s Q1 revenue was $13.07 billion, below expectations of $13.14 billion. Adjusted profit was $0.92 per share, topping estimates of $0.82.

Tyson said it expects sales for fiscal 2025 to be flat or up 1% compared with fiscal 2024. The forecast incorporates potential risks from trade policy under President Donald Trump, the company said.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment, however, climbed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day.

Tyson Foods shares ended 7.8% down on Monday, pulling the stock into the red in year-to-date performance.

