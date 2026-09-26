A flurry of developments reshaped the critical-minerals landscape this week, with Greenland projects attracting fresh attention.

CRML, GRML and GLND stocks surged after the U.S., Denmark and Greenland agreed to expand the American military presence on the island.

Greenland Mines raised more than $42 million to fund its planned exploration and development programs through 2027.

Mercuria and Glencore committed a combined $1 billion to Project Vault, supporting Washington’s effort to stockpile critical minerals for U.S. manufacturers.

U.S.-listed critical-minerals stocks saw another eventful week, as a new U.S.-Denmark-Greenland security agreement sparked a rally in Greenland-linked miners and Washington stepped up efforts to build a strategic mineral stockpile.

The developments came as China’s grip on rare-earth supplies remained in focus following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Greenland Deal Sparks Rare-Earth Rally

Greenland-linked stocks were among the week’s biggest movers after a new agreement between the U.S., Denmark and Greenland expanded the U.S. military footprint on the island, including the addition of two bases.

The agreement is expected to strengthen U.S. security in the Arctic while helping Washington counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region. It also comes as the U.S. seeks to build alternative supply chains for rare earths and reduce its dependence on China, which reportedly controls more than 85% of global rare-earth refining and processing.

Critical Metals (CMRL), which owns the Tanbreez rare-earth project in southern Greenland, surged nearly 39% on Monday and is on track to record its best week in seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Greenland Mines (GRML) jumped more than 230% on Monday and has made steady gains throughout the week. It is on track to clock its biggest weekly gains since June 2025. On Thursday, the company said it had raised more than $42 million to fund its planned exploration and development programs through 2027.

Greenland Energy (GLND) surged about 138% on Monday and added another 83% on Thursday after extending deadlines for two exploration wells at its Jameson Land Basin project to the end of 2028. The stock is set to post its biggest weekly gains since its March 2026 listing.

Project Vault Gains Momentum Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting

Washington’s push to stockpile critical minerals gained momentum this week. Commodities traders Mercuria and Glencore committed a combined $1 billion to Project Vault, including $500 million from Mercuria, to help secure supplies for U.S. manufacturers during potential disruptions.

Project Vault is a U.S. government-backed initiative to build a strategic stockpile of critical minerals for American manufacturers.

The effort comes as Washington seeks to reduce its reliance on China, which dominates the global rare-earth market. China reportedly controls up to 70% of global rare-earth mining, 85% of refining capacity and roughly 90% of rare-earth metal-alloy and magnet production.

However, despite Washington’s push to build alternative supply chains, the U.S. is reportedly expected to remain reliant on China for rare earths well into the 2030s.

How Have CRML, GRML, USAR And MP Stocks Performed This Year?

Critical-minerals stocks have charted very different paths this year. Critical Metals and USA Rare Earth have been among the winners, gaining about 11% and 8%, respectively. Meanwhile, despite its massive rally this week, Greenland Mines has slipped roughly 4%, while MP Materials has lagged the group, down about 11.1%.

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