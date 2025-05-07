In its second year, Sui’s user counts skyrocketed, DeFi soared beyond $2B TVL, and BTC bridging took off, setting the stage for an epic third year.

Sui (SUI) just marked its second anniversary, and this once-experimental chain is roaring with fresh traction.

When Sui launched two years ago, the goal was to blend high performance, security, and verifiability in one network. That first year brought the building blocks: expanded infrastructure, developer tools, and a handful of trailblazing dApps.

The second year, though, has blown the doors wide open.

One standout accomplishment? BTCfi arrived on Sui, letting users bridge and deploy Bitcoin in DeFi. Over 2025, forms of bridged BTC more than doubled on the network. DeFi activity soared, culminating in Sui surpassing $2 billion in total value locked (TVL).

User accounts exploded, climbing from 10 million to 120 million in just 12 months - an astonishing rise fueled by easy gas fees, apps, and the synergy between Sui and Walrus, a separate storage-focused chain.

Throughout this past year, Sui’s Basecamp events showcased new features, like deep BTC bridging, real-time concurrency improvements, and SuiPlay0X1 - a hardware gaming device bridging Web3 experiences to mobile.

The chain also saw USDC launch natively, and multiple new bridging solutions for Ethereum, broadening Sui’s liquidity horizons. Whether it’s the unstoppable DeFi wave, high-performance gaming, or real-world asset tokenization, Sui’s ecosystem is mushrooming.

The future promises even larger user adoption, new product categories, and unstoppable network effects. Watch this space.

