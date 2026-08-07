Twilio drew bullish analyst commentary after its quarterly results, with firms highlighting accelerating growth, AI momentum and improving fundamentals.

Citizens said Twilio’s accelerating momentum in AI-driven communications and voice services, coupled with higher full-year guidance, reinforces its long-term expansion story.

The firm believes those growth drivers can continue supporting upside as enterprise customers deepen their adoption of AI-powered communications.

BofA said Twilio’s “beat-and-raise” quarter reinforces its underappreciated long-term growth opportunity.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares surged on Friday after the cloud communications company delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Twilio attracted a wave of bullish analyst commentary following the results, with firms including Citizens, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer and Rosenblatt raising their price targets.

Jefferies said the company “delivered in spades” despite elevated expectations after its strong year-to-date rally.

Twilio shares were up more than 23% in Friday’s opening trade.

AI, Organic Growth Drive Bullish Outlook On TWLO

According to TheFly, Citizens said Twilio’s accelerating momentum in AI-driven communications and voice services, coupled with higher full-year guidance, reinforces its long-term expansion story.

The firm believes those growth drivers can continue supporting upside as enterprise customers deepen their adoption of AI-powered communications. Citizens raised its price target on Twilio shares to $275 from $250 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysts at BofA also raised their price target to $270 from $235 with a ‘Buy’ rating, saying Twilio’s long-term growth prospects as a share gainer in the Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) market remain underappreciated following the company’s “beat-and-raise” quarter.

Wall Street Says TWLO’s Momentum Is Becoming More Durable

KeyBanc raised its price target to $250 from $200 with an ‘Overweight’ rating, saying Twilio’s accelerating organic revenue growth and increased full-year guidance suggest the company's momentum is proving more durable than previously expected. The firm added that Twilio is riding multiple AI-driven trends that should continue supporting growth.

Jefferies increased its price target to $240 from $195 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating, citing momentum in Twilio’s non-messaging products reinforces its view that the company is benefiting from AI adoption and stronger execution.

Wells Fargo raised its target to $275 from $225 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock. The firm cited reacceleration in both voice and organic revenue growth as signs of improving fundamentals.

Oppenheimer pointed to Twilio’s AI-powered Console as a potential driver of customer pipeline and product trials over time, while Rosenblatt highlighted the company's fifth straight quarter of accelerating gross profit growth.

TWLO In A ‘Powerful New Chapter’, Says CEO

Twilio CEO Khozema Shipchandler said that the company is entering a “powerful new chapter,” driven by accelerating organic growth, record profitability and growing demand for its AI-powered communications platform.

He said the company's next-generation platform and Conversations Layer are giving customers the tools to power richer interactions as humans and AI agents increasingly work side by side.

“In a world where humans and AI agents increasingly work side by side, Twilio is providing the infrastructure to power them both,” he said.

Shipchandler said in a post-earnings call with analysts that early customer adoption has been encouraging, pointing to a seven-figure deployment of Twilio’s Conversations Layer and a redesigned Console that has delivered a more than 90% increase in customer conversions since its launch.

He added that AI-driven demand remains in its “early innings,” with voice seeing the strongest traction so far, but said the company expects the shift from human-to-human to human-to-agent interactions to create a durable growth tailwind for years to come.

Twilio reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 on revenue of $1.5 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of an EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

What Retail Investors Think Of TWLO Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Twilio trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

TWLO stock is up 62% year-to-date and 89% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is up 22% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) is up 28%.

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