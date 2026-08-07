Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 for the first time in August, lifting crypto-linked stocks.

Shares of Strategy rallied to cross the $100 mark for the first time in over two weeks.

Circle Internet, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Coinbase and Robinhood all moved higher despite the Senate delaying action on the CLARITY Act until September.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said a delay could ultimately remove uncertainty and help set up a stronger rally later this year.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR), Circle Internet (CRCL), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and other crypto-linked equities rallied on Friday morning after Bitcoin (BTC) recaptured the $65,000 mark despite the CLARITY Act’s day in the Senate being pushed to September.

“Bitcoin doesn’t need CLARITY,” Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor said in a post on X. “America needs clarity.” Other experts, like Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan, stated that it was probably for the “best” so the uncertainty surrounding the legislation can finally be put to rest.

Source: @Saylor/X

Bitcoin’s price gained more than 1% in the last 24 hours and climbed past $65,000 for the first time in August. On Stocktwits, it was among the top trending crypto tickers on the platform, but retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Bitcoin Rally Lifts Crypto-Linked Stocks

MSTR stock rallied more than 7% in morning trade, crossing $100 for the first time in two weeks, while CRCL stock rose over 6%. Retail sentiment around MSTR shares improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, and sentiment around CRCL stock remained in the ‘bullish’ zone.

MSTR stock retail sentiment on August 7 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Others, including BMNR’s shares, Robinhood (HOOD) and Coinbase (COIN), rose more than 3% each.

CLARITY Act Delay Could Be ‘Best’

Hougan said the market may ultimately benefit if the legislative timeline becomes clearer.

"The best thing that can happen if Clarity doesn't pass this week is that the Polymarket odds break solidly lower—into the teens at least—so we can put the uncertainty behind us," he wrote on X. "If that happens, the market might wobble for a minute, but it will set us up to rally in the fall."

Source; @Matt_Hougan/X

The comments come after a Wednesday report by Bitwise, which stated that if Congress doesn’t vote on the bill before the August recess, it would probably enter a “walking dead” state. However, Bitcoin would be fine, it added.

Senate Pushes CLARITY Act Vote To September

Senate Republican leaders have delayed action on the CLARITY Act until lawmakers return from the August recess, according to a Politico report. Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Thursday that the legislation would be taken up after the Senate reconvenes in September. While he could still file cloture before the recess, a floor vote is now expected next month.

"The Dems insisted on no Clarity vote," Thune reportedly said. "We're getting that queued up first thing [when] we come back in September."

The delay comes with several issues still unresolved. Democrats are seeking a government ethics provision tied to concerns about President Donald Trump's family's crypto businesses. They are also pushing for changes requested by law enforcement groups and revisions to the commodities section of the bill overseen by the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Read also: TTWO CEO Bets On 'Grand Theft Auto VI' To Keep $8.2B Net Bookings Target On Track

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<