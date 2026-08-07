Oklo posted revenue of $1.2 million in the second quarter, exceeding Street estimates of around $70,000, according to Fiscal.ai data

Second-quarter loss came in at $0.28 per share, marking its fifth consecutive quarterly earnings miss.

Oklo ended the second quarter with $3 billion, consisting of $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 billion in marketable securities.

For 2026, capital spending on property, plant and equipment is projected at $400 million to $500 million.

Oklo (OKLO) stock was on investors’ radar on Friday after the nuclear energy firm marked a crucial topline milestone in the second quarter by reporting its first-ever revenue.

Oklo posted revenue of $1.2 million, blowing past Street estimates of around $70,000, according to Fiscal.ai data. However, it reported a loss of $0.28 per share, wider than Wall Street’s expectation of a $0.18 per-share loss, marking its fifth consecutive quarterly earnings miss.

Still, OKLO shares climbed about 3.7% in pre-market trading and are heading towards their biggest weekly gains in nearly four months.

Groves Isotope Test Reactor Reaches Criticality

The earnings come a day after Oklo announced that its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas had reached criticality, achieving a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction less than a year after construction began. The milestone makes Groves the first reactor developed under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program to reach criticality on privately owned land built from the ground up.

The achievement comes as Washington pushes to rapidly expand domestic nuclear power generation to meet rising electricity demand from AI data centers and advanced manufacturing, with recent executive actions targeting a fourfold increase in U.S. nuclear capacity.

2026 Capex Projected Between $400M And $500M

Oklo ended the second quarter with $3 billion, consisting of $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 billion in marketable securities. For 2026, capital spending on property, plant and equipment is projected at $400 million to $500 million.

The energy firm said it remains on track to deploy its first Aurora powerhouse in 2028 and is continuing to advance regulatory approvals, fuel manufacturing and fuel recycling activities. The company is also expanding its fuel supply chain and progressing with plans for fuel fabrication and recycling facilities in Idaho and Tennessee.

Retail Turns Bullish On OKLO

Retail sentiment for OKLO on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user highlighted their bullish view on the stock.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has crashed nearly 40% so far in 2026.

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